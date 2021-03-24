Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $183.57 and last traded at $182.30, with a volume of 24378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

