Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 392,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,419,585 shares.The stock last traded at $2.27 and had previously closed at $2.21.

LYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.