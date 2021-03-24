Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 42 ($0.55). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 40.92 ($0.53).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 41.34 ($0.54) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.09 ($0.55). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.45.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

