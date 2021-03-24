Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0090

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $3,362.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $798.69 or 0.01412855 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000172 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,104.31 or 1.01015815 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 83.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 716,312,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

