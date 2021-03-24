Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Liquidia stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $2,136,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock worth $4,187,309. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

