LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,358.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $14.05 million and approximately $11,358.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00036155 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.