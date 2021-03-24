Lion Point Capital LP Has $44.14 Million Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Lion Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Marinus Pharmaceuticals makes up about 8.5% of Lion Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lion Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $44,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 327,588 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,466,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

MRNS traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. 22,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,826. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

