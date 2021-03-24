Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $208.89

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €208.89 ($245.75) and traded as high as €227.80 ($268.00). Linde shares last traded at €224.80 ($264.47), with a volume of 2,462,648 shares.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €239.07 ($281.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €212.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €208.96.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

