Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Ronald Dale Bennett Sells 1,150 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total transaction of C$91,759.65.

Linamar stock opened at C$74.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

