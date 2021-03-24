LikeCoin Market Cap Hits $9.25 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $43,051.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00023772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00048841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.29 or 0.00618417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023892 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,024,111,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 963,146,656 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

