Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce sales of $65.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.40 million and the lowest is $63.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $33.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $293.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.16 million to $294.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $211.97 million to $332.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LGND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -151.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,396,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 67,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

