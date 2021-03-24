Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LI. Bank of America initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Shares of LI stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

