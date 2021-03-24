LHT One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. LHT has a market cap of $113,352.57 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005651 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000136 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

