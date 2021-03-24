Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

BERY stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.