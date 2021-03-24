Leuthold Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

