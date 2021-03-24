Leuthold Group LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 77,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.