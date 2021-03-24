Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 429.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,082 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Masco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

