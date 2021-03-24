Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €9.10 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEO. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.30 ($8.59).

ETR LEO opened at €11.51 ($13.54) on Tuesday. Leoni has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €15.03 ($17.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94. The stock has a market cap of $376.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.93.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

