Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LEN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.