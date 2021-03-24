LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Down to $48.88

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.88, but opened at $47.23. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $970.93 million, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

