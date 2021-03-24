Leju (LEJU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LEJU stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.88 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.22. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

