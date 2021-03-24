Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.93% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $489,000.

LVHD stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

