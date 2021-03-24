Lee J. Belitsky Sells 25,000 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DKS opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $81.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

