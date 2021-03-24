Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

VEEV opened at $264.94 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,080.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.