Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

