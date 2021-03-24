Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 316 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $465,206,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,619.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,584 shares of company stock worth $43,876,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

