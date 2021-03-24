Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after buying an additional 152,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

