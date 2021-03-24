Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

