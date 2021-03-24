Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FIX opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $698.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

