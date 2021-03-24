Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,419 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Methode Electronics by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $634,506.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares in the company, valued at $56,029,552.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,979 shares of company stock worth $2,171,047. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MEI stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

