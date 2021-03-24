Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

