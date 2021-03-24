Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,026,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 170,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $12,543,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

