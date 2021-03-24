Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,255 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,382. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

