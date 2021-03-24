Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,490 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,264,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,058 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 52,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,565,363. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

