Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,992 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,996. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.03 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

