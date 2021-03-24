Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,648,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.38. 3,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,396. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

