Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $748,000 in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 38,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

