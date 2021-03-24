Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 113,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,236. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.