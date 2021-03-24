Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM traded down $14.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.75. The company had a trading volume of 60,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,504. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 417.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,576 shares of company stock valued at $148,669,985. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

