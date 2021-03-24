Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. 195,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,081,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

