Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Shares Up 5.8%

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGDDF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lagardère SCA in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lagardère SCA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35.

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

