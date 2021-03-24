L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Increased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 512.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 60,330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $198.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,416. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.95 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

