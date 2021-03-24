L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on L Brands from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE:LB opened at $57.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in L Brands by 46.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,374,000 after buying an additional 355,089 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.