KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

OTCMKTS KSHB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KushCo has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 65.89%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KushCo will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

