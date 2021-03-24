Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KRON traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. 570,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.