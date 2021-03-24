Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ KRON traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. 570,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $39.60.
About Kronos Bio
