Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after purchasing an additional 401,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 799.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,823,000 after purchasing an additional 313,552 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.94.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.83.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

