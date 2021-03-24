KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.14

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and traded as high as $18.25. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 108,891 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNOP. Barclays lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.28.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 191,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 102,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 92,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

