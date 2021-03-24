Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 184.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kirby were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after buying an additional 1,583,046 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $23,458,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,218,000 after purchasing an additional 356,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kirby by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 3,890.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,363 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

