Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Citigroup by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.93. 371,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,194,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.