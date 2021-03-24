Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,847 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,024,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares during the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,351,000 after purchasing an additional 127,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,725,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $113.77. 63,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,053. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.79 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.74.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

